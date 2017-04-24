Monday, 24 April 2017

Feet first

Feet first

upils from J G Dance have won places in the semi-finals of the British Arts National Dance Competition.

The dancers, aged five to 17, will each perform a chosen style of dance including ballet, modern jazz, national, tap, singing and drama.

They must finish in the top four in their category to qualify for the finals at the Shaw Theatre in London.

Principal Ann Morelle, who has classes at Gillotts School in Henley and Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common, said: “If enthusiasm and hard work are anything to go by then they certainly deserve to win. I am very proud of their wonderful achievement.”

Pictured are, top to bottom, left to right, Hope Hawkins, Amaia Martinez, Alexandra Turner, Poppie McDonnell, Rosa Scampion, Isabelle Allnutt, Amber O’Connor, Stefania Bersella, Kala Green, Jessica Dippenaar, Erin Cima, Sophia Burt and Freya Kriefman

