Wednesday, 07 June 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Salsa teacher dances in carnival procession

Salsa teacher dances in carnival procession

A SALSA teacher from Shiplake took part a two-hour dancing competition at the 40th Reading Carnival on the May bank holiday.

Jennifer Benavidez-Glasspole, of Mill Lane, danced along the procession route and was joined by some of her students dressed in colourful costumes that included sequins and feathers. They came third in the spirit of the carnival team competition.

Mrs Benavidez-Glasspole, who runs the Salsa Bachata Social Club, said: “It was an amazing experience and I’m really proud of my students.

“I wanted to show that salsa welcomes everyone. Dance brings together people from different cultures, nationalities, ages and religions.

“I’m excited about taking part again next year with more dancers.”

She is currently organising dancing classes in St Lucia with Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33