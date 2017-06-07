Salsa teacher dances in carnival procession

A SALSA teacher from Shiplake took part a two-hour dancing competition at the 40th Reading Carnival on the May bank holiday.

Jennifer Benavidez-Glasspole, of Mill Lane, danced along the procession route and was joined by some of her students dressed in colourful costumes that included sequins and feathers. They came third in the spirit of the carnival team competition.

Mrs Benavidez-Glasspole, who runs the Salsa Bachata Social Club, said: “It was an amazing experience and I’m really proud of my students.

“I wanted to show that salsa welcomes everyone. Dance brings together people from different cultures, nationalities, ages and religions.

“I’m excited about taking part again next year with more dancers.”

She is currently organising dancing classes in St Lucia with Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor.