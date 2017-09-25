New venue's slice of Noughties nostalgia

PARTY venue Popworld has landed in Reading town centre — offering revellers a slice of Noughties nostalgia.

Taking over the former Bowery site on Friar Street, a Popworld spokesman said the venue had received “significant investment” ahead of last Saturday’s opening night.

He added: “Popworld Reading will provide a safe female-friendly environment for those looking to enjoy the best soundtrack to a night on the tiles.

“Known for championing Noughties nostalgia, Popworld has forged a legendary status across the UK for providing memorable nights out filled with fun, laughter and the best pop tunes in town. Whether it’s the Spice Girls, S Club, Five or Steps that get you into the party mood, visiting Popworld is sure to transform your night into one you’ll remember.”

To celebrate its opening, the venue will be holding a swanky launch weekend starting tonight (Friday).

Opening times are 7pm to 4am on Fridays and Saturdays and 7pm to 3am on Mondays and Thursdays.

Popworld marketing manager Jamie Rosenfeld said: “We are incredibly excited to be launching a brand new bar. With our fun, bright and colourful personality, we certainly won’t disappoint.”

For more information, visit www.popworldparty.co.uk