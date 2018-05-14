Dancers step into semi-final of national competition

A GROUP of dancers from J G Dance have won places in the semi-finals of the British Arts National Dance Competition.

The dancers, aged between five and 17, are now hoping to gain top marks within their group and chosen style of dance in a bid to reach the next stage of the competition.

The styles being performed include ballet, modern jazz, national, tap, singing and drama.

To win their way to the finals at the Hammond Theatre in London, the dancers will need to rank within the top four across the country in their category.

Principal Ann Morelle, who runs classes at Gillotts School in Henley and Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common, said: “If enthusiasm and hard work are anything to go by then they certainly deserve to win. I am very proud of their wonderful achievement.”

Pctured are, top to bottom, left to right, Alexandra Turner, Rosa Scampion, Amelie Blomfield, Poppie McDonnell, Jessica Dippenaar, Millie McDonnell, Kala Green, Isabelle Allnutt, Dexter Hampton, Hannah Rainsborough, Olivia Wilson, Kit Swaddling, Freya Kriefman, Isabella Maitland-Smith, Heather Toward, Lena Karnacewicz, Abigail Sunkutu, Sophia Burt, Julia Karnacewicz and Freya Gove.