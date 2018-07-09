Young dancers take 10 firsts at national finals

Developer criticised over yet more change
PLANS to enlarge a new house in Wargrave have ... [more]
Monday, 09 July 2018
YOUNG dancers from the Henley area achieved enormous success in a national stage performance competition.
Pupils of J G Dance, which has branches in Henley, Sonning Common and Marlow, won a record number of places in the finals of the British Arts Awards.
The youngsters, aged six to 18, faced competition from thousands of others from across Britain to gain places at the grand finals in London.
They achieved 10 first places, seven seconds and eight thirds in a range of styles, including ballet, tap, acrobatics, modern jazz, national dance, singing and drama.
J G Dance was runner-up in the leading school award.
Academy principal Ann Morelle said: “The standard was exceptionally high but we are delighted with the results. I am so very proud of all of those who took part.”
Pictured, back row, left to right, Ellie Openshaw, Ebony Grzbiela, Manon Green, Daniel James, Poppie McDonnell, Rosie Toolin, Abby Priestley, Katie Rust, Stephanie Maslin, Isabella Allnutt and Jessica Dippenaar.
Middle, Andrew Dearman, Millie McDonnell, Kala Green, Abigail Crew, Emily Harding, Isabelle Clover, Savanna Walwyn, Lucy Woolford and Kit Swaddling.
Front, Sophie Bagshaw, Abigail Sunkutu, Jessica Grouse, Bianca Burduja, Molly Ambrose, Cindy Wu and Isabella Maitland-Smith.
09 July 2018
More News:
Sport pavilion makeover set to receive £169,000
PLANS to renovate the sports pavilion in Peppard ... [more]
Paddling, punts, half-pints and plenty of family fun at rag regatta
HUNDREDS of people took part in the Wargrave rag ... [more]
POLL: Have your say