Monday, 09 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Young dancers take 10 firsts at national finals

Young dancers take 10 firsts at national finals

YOUNG dancers from the Henley area achieved enormous success in a national stage performance competition.

Pupils of J G Dance, which has branches in Henley, Sonning Common and Marlow, won a record number of places in the finals of the British Arts Awards.

The youngsters, aged six to 18, faced competition from thousands of others from across Britain to gain places at the grand finals in London.

They achieved 10 first places, seven seconds and eight thirds in a range of styles, including ballet, tap, acrobatics, modern jazz, national dance, singing and drama.

J G Dance was runner-up in the leading school award.

Academy principal Ann Morelle said: “The standard was exceptionally high but we are delighted with the results. I am so very proud of all of those who took part.”

Pictured, back row, left to right, Ellie Openshaw, Ebony Grzbiela, Manon Green, Daniel James, Poppie McDonnell, Rosie Toolin, Abby Priestley, Katie Rust, Stephanie Maslin, Isabella Allnutt and Jessica Dippenaar.

Middle, Andrew Dearman, Millie McDonnell, Kala Green, Abigail Crew, Emily Harding, Isabelle Clover, Savanna Walwyn, Lucy Woolford and Kit Swaddling.

Front, Sophie Bagshaw, Abigail Sunkutu, Jessica Grouse, Bianca Burduja, Molly Ambrose, Cindy Wu and Isabella Maitland-Smith.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33