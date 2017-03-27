Amazon cleans up when it comes to box sizes

School improves road safety after pupil is struck by car
Monday, 27 March 2017
JUDI-ANN ROSCOE thought these photographs might amuse those people who shop online and then have whatever it is they’ve ordered delivered to their home. She ordered a long-handled dustpan and brush via Amazon but when the package arrived at her home in New Street, Henley, Judi-Ann was surprised by the size of the box containing her purchase. No wonder it needed all that paper inside. Happy cleaning, Judi-Ann.
27 March 2017
