Stepping out

Record amount raised at annual bike challenge
Almost 600 people took part in this year’s On ... [more]
Monday, 03 April 2017
SOME people might argue that the vote for the Mayor-elect of Henley is the most important of the year.
However, that view may not be shared by councillor Helen Chandler-Wilde, who chose to step out of the room just before Tuesday’s vote, so she missed it. Luckily for her, there were enough of her Conservative colleagues present to ensure Will Hamilton was put forward unopposed.
03 April 2017
More News:
Record amount raised at annual bike challenge
Almost 600 people took part in this year’s On ... [more]
Marina owner in new bid to build homes next door
THE co-owner of a Wargrave marina has applied for ... [more]
Volunteers spring clean church ready for Easter activities
VOLUNTEERS used ladders and feather dusters as ... [more]
POLL: Have your say