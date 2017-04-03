Monday, 03 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Stepping out

SOME people might argue that the vote for the Mayor-elect of Henley is the most important of the year.

However, that view may not be shared by councillor Helen Chandler-Wilde, who chose to step out of the room just before Tuesday’s vote, so she missed it. Luckily for her, there were enough of her Conservative colleagues present to ensure Will Hamilton was put forward unopposed.

More News:

Latest video from

Young dancers hit the stage in Henley
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33