Boss back at the bar

TOM DAVIES will be going back to his roots when he pours pints for charity at the Little Angel in Henley next week.

The Brakspear chief executive is to work behind the bar for two hours on Thursday evening with £1 from every beer he sells going to Sue Ryder.

Tom was roped into the challenge after offering his services in a “slave auction” at Brakspear’s annual awards dinner in October.

His friend Douglas Green, of Splash Inns, which owns the pub, made the winning bid of £1,500 and Tom himself threw in another £700.

He started his hospitality career as a barman while studying for a master’s degree in business in Edinburgh and in his early twenties he worked at a number of London pubs.

Tom says: “This is just a bit of fun and I’m looking forward to it. I’m hoping it won’t be too busy — it has been a long time since I was behind a bar so we’ll have to see if I’ve still got the knack for it!”