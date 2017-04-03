Monday, 03 April 2017

Careful director

THE mix-up over the best picture winner at this year’s Oscars clearly left an impression on Paul Greengrass.

At last month’s ceremony in Los Angeles, presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway accidentally announced La La Land as the best picture winner when in fact it was Moonlight.

Greengrass, director of the Bourne film series, who lives in Henley, made reference to the incident while presenting prizes for the film-making competition at this year’s Henley Youth Festival.

After being handed a list of the winners, he adjusted his glasses and scrutinised it intently before saying: “I have to be careful — I don’t want to make a mistake like they did at the Oscars.”

Needless to say, he got the names right.

