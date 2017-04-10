Mild start to year

FEBRUARY and March this year were both mild and relatively dry months. There were five frosts in the former and only two in the latter.

The temperatures ranged from -4.8C to 20.2C over the two months and rainfall totalled 67mm compared with the average of about 100mm.

In fact, March was the third mildest locally in 100 years after 1938 and 1957. That contrasts with 2013 when there were 20 frosts in Shiplake during the month.

Meanwhile, we have already had a frost of 1.5C in April — colder than any night in March!

My thanks once again to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.