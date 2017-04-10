Return to tweeting

STEFAN GAWRYSIAK has finally returned to tweeting.

He represents Henley Residents’ Group on Henley Town Council and South Oxfordshire District Council.

But, unlike some of his colleagues, he doesn’t seem that keen on social media.

Since joining Twitter in August 2013 he has written six tweets and retweeted once. He tweeted just once in both 2014 and 2015 and not at all in 2016.

In addition, his profile picture dates back to 2013/14 when he was mayor of Henley as it shows him in full robes and with his chain of office.

But now it seems he’s back as last week he tweeted: “Yes, HRG delivers. We say it, we mean it, we do it.”

So what can have sparked off his renewed interest? Could it be anything to do with him standing for election to Oxfordshire County Council next month?