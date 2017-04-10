Monday, 10 April 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Return to tweeting

STEFAN GAWRYSIAK has finally returned to tweeting.

He represents Henley Residents’ Group on Henley Town Council and South Oxfordshire District Council.

But, unlike some of his colleagues, he doesn’t seem that keen on social media.

Since joining Twitter in August 2013 he has written six tweets and retweeted once. He tweeted just once in both 2014 and 2015 and not at all in 2016.

In addition, his profile picture dates back to 2013/14 when he was mayor of Henley as it shows him in full robes and with his chain of office.

But now it seems he’s back as last week he tweeted: “Yes, HRG delivers. We say it, we mean it, we do it.”

So what can have sparked off his renewed interest? Could it be anything to do with him standing for election to Oxfordshire County Council next month?

More News:

Latest video from

Young dancers hit the stage in Henley
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33