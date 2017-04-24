Monday, 24 April 2017

Cheaper parking

HENLEY town councillors couldn’t believe their luck after committee papers suggested they had received an estimate for resurfacing Mill Lane car park of just £25.

But with other quotes going up to £31,000, it soon became clear that the cheap option was a misprint.

Even so, Councillor Sam Evans joked that she would do it for £30!

