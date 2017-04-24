Cheaper parking

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
Monday, 24 April 2017
HENLEY town councillors couldn’t believe their luck after committee papers suggested they had received an estimate for resurfacing Mill Lane car park of just £25.
But with other quotes going up to £31,000, it soon became clear that the cheap option was a misprint.
Even so, Councillor Sam Evans joked that she would do it for £30!
24 April 2017
