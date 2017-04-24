paella head

Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
TWIN sisters officially became girl guides during ... [more]
Monday, 24 April 2017
HENLEY town councillor Sarah Miller might need to brush up on her geography.
While organising this year’s Henley May Fayre, she asked Nuno Rosado, who owns The Square restaurant in Market Place, whether he would be willing to cook a paella to serve at the event on May 1.
She told colleagues on a town council committee: “He was a bit put out and replied, ‘do you realise that I’m Portuguese, not Spanish?’.
“I haven’t worked up the courage to go back there yet.”
24 April 2017
More News:
Twins make guiding promise on amusement park rides
TWIN sisters officially became girl guides during ... [more]
Every passenger counts, says not-for-profit bus operator as he seeks to expand
RESIDENTS of Goring have been urged to use the ... [more]
Girl raises money for homelessness charity with cake sale
A SCHOOLGIRL from Sonning Common raised £321 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say