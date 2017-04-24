paella head

HENLEY town councillor Sarah Miller might need to brush up on her geography.

While organising this year’s Henley May Fayre, she asked Nuno Rosado, who owns The Square restaurant in Market Place, whether he would be willing to cook a paella to serve at the event on May 1.

She told colleagues on a town council committee: “He was a bit put out and replied, ‘do you realise that I’m Portuguese, not Spanish?’.

“I haven’t worked up the courage to go back there yet.”