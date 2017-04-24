Walking spirit

A NEW pub trails scheme in Henley could prove rather popular.

Customers will be encouraged to take part in walks of up to seven miles in and around the town as part of a joint initiative between Brakspear and Oxfordshire environmental organisation Toe2.

Town councillor Dave Eggleton suggested including a treasure hunt with prizes of perhaps a pie or a cup of tea before Emma Sweet, Brakspear’s marketing manager, suggested a shot of a tequila.

Where are my walking boots...