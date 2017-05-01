Monday, 01 May 2017

May ready for June

HOW nice it was to see the Prime Minister in Henley again on Friday afternoon.

Mrs May popped into Fluidity in Bell Street — a regular haunt — presumably for some new outfits to see her through the general election campaign.

She had a couple of security people with her (one of each sex) but there was not an official car in sight!

