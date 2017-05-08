Monday, 08 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

HENLEY’S oldest resident has turned 111.

Jean Webster, who lives at the Acacia Lodge care home in Quebec Road, celebrated her birthday on April 17.

She is believed to be the fifth oldest person in the UK.

She puts her long life down to having worked in the linen mills in her native Belfast.

More News:

Latest video from

Hambleden bell ringers welcome newcomers
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33