Sports pavilion re-opened after £170,000 makeover
A SPORTS pavilion in Goring has re-opened ... [more]
Monday, 08 May 2017
HENLEY’S oldest resident has turned 111.
Jean Webster, who lives at the Acacia Lodge care home in Quebec Road, celebrated her birthday on April 17.
She is believed to be the fifth oldest person in the UK.
She puts her long life down to having worked in the linen mills in her native Belfast.
08 May 2017
More News:
