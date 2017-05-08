Monday, 08 May 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

No one's dying to go

No one's dying to go

IT turns out that twinning arrangements aren’t the sole preserve of villages, towns and cities.

While walking through Whitchurch recently, I discovered that the toilet at the Old Stables, a community meeting place owned by St Mary’s Church, is “twinned” with a public latrine in Sierra Leone.

The partnership was brokered by the Christian charity Tearfund under its Toilet Twinning scheme, which improves sanitation and helps stop the spread of disease in some of the world’s poorest countries. That’s a noble cause but I can’t imagine there’d be many volunteers for an exchange visit!

More News:

Latest video from

Hambleden bell ringers welcome newcomers
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33