No one's dying to go

IT turns out that twinning arrangements aren’t the sole preserve of villages, towns and cities.

While walking through Whitchurch recently, I discovered that the toilet at the Old Stables, a community meeting place owned by St Mary’s Church, is “twinned” with a public latrine in Sierra Leone.

The partnership was brokered by the Christian charity Tearfund under its Toilet Twinning scheme, which improves sanitation and helps stop the spread of disease in some of the world’s poorest countries. That’s a noble cause but I can’t imagine there’d be many volunteers for an exchange visit!