Mayor vs marriage

NOW that Julian Brookes has completed his year as Mayor of Henley, he can look forward to a slightly easier life... probably.

Presiding over his last full town council meeting on Tuesday last week, he thanked his wife, Gabriele, for her support over the last 12 months.

Councillor Ian Reissmann, a former mayor, responded: “One thing about being Mayor is you don’t have the time to row with your wife becuse you never see her. Now you have 12 months of catching up to do!”