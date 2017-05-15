Stefan silenced

'Village looking worse than ever due to rubbish'

Monday, 15 May 2017
HENLEY town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak is not one to shy away from speaking.
But he found himself in trouble at a planning committee meeting on Tuesday after an unfortunate mishap with a sausage roll.
Colleagues noticed that he was having difficulty pronouncing some words so Stefan explained that he had a swollen and painful tongue sustained after accidentally biting it while eating at the reception after the previous day’s mayor-making ceremony.
“It makes it difficult to speak,” he said to sniggers from around the room before adding: “I suppose some members hope this goes on for six months!”
15 May 2017
