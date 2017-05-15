Monday, 15 May 2017

Stefan silenced

HENLEY town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak is not one to shy away from speaking.

But he found himself in trouble at a planning committee meeting on Tuesday after an unfortunate mishap with a sausage roll.

Colleagues noticed that he was having difficulty pronouncing some words so Stefan explained that he had a swollen and painful tongue sustained after accidentally biting it while eating at the reception after the previous day’s mayor-making ceremony.

“It makes it difficult to speak,” he said to sniggers from around the room before adding: “I suppose some members hope this goes on for six months!”

