Monday, 22 May 2017

Lack of April showers

GARDENERS would have been thankful for the rain of the last few days — and with good reason.

With less than 3mm of rain, last month was one of the three driest Aprils in 50 years and quite a contrast with April 2000 when there was more than 14cm of rain
recorded.

Last month’s average temperatures were slightly cooler than average at night and slightly warmer by day, ranging from minus -4C on April 27 to above 24C earlier in the month. There were eight air frosts.

My thanks, as usual, to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the stats.

