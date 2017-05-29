Monday, 29 May 2017

You're no use, Dad

CHRIS HOLLINS is clearly a better dancer than he is a handyman.

The BBC sports presenter, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2009, has revealed that when he and his family left London after 25 years to begin a new rural life in Rotherfield Greys, he stocked up on equipment such as a rake and a petrol lawnmower.

However, he quickly found out that when it comes to repairs he has the dancing equivalent of two left feet so that whenever a piece of machinery broke down he had no idea what to do but stare at it.

Speaking on Channel 4’s Countdown, Chris said that his father-in-law, who does have trade skills, had always suspected the truth.

However, no one underestimated his lack of mechanical prowess more than his two-and-a-half-year-old son who once asked him: “Daddy, my car’s broken. Where’s mummy?”

