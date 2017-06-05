Monday, 05 June 2017

No pirate on board

MIKE READ’S efforts to revive the glory days of pirate radio have fallen at the first hurdle.

The former BBC Radio 1 and Radio Berkshire presenter, who lives in Mill Lane, Henley, asked permission to broadcast from the royal barge Gloriana at this year’s Thames Traditional Boat Festival.

But Lady McAlpine, of Fawley Hill who organises the event, tells me: “We had a polite reply from the owners of Gloriana making clear that they were prepared to repel all boarders, including pirates!”

Read will instead be broadcasting from land at the festival, which takes place at Fawley Meadows from July 14 to 16.

