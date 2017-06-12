Unhappy villagers

Keep dancing! 90-year-old with new hips still does tap
Monday, 12 June 2017
SOME Whitchurch residents aren’t scared to express their hostility towards a proposed skate park on the village green.
Comments left on the village website include a series of sarcastic suggestions from opponents.
Jim Davis says: “I would like to see an Olympic swimming pool built. In theory it would fit nicely on the village green, although the plans would need to ensure there is an anti-clockwise lane for capable swimmers.”
Stewart House, of Swanston Field, says: “Add an indoor cycling velodrome to the plans, please. That would complement the swimming pool nicely.”
Jon Steward, of Manor Road, says: “Maybe we could have a roller coaster, an outdoor ski slope or better yet something like the Hollywood Bowl.
“Then we could book the best heavy metal bands to make people happy.”
Unlike you guys.
12 June 2017
