Monday, 12 June 2017

Advertise with us
Book an ad

Unhappy villagers

SOME Whitchurch residents aren’t scared to express their hostility towards a proposed skate park on the village green.

Comments left on the village website include a series of sarcastic suggestions from opponents.

Jim Davis says: “I would like to see an Olympic swimming pool built. In theory it would fit nicely on the village green, although the plans would need to ensure there is an anti-clockwise lane for capable swimmers.”

Stewart House, of Swanston Field, says: “Add an indoor cycling velodrome to the plans, please. That would complement the swimming pool nicely.”

Jon Steward, of Manor Road, says: “Maybe we could have a roller coaster, an outdoor ski slope or better yet something like the Hollywood Bowl.

“Then we could book the best heavy metal bands to make people happy.”

Unlike you guys.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Kellie Hinton made Henley Mayor for 2017
 

pigstycabinetPOLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33