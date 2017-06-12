Warmest May in years

LAST month was one of the three warmest Mays in the last 50 years.

Traditionally the last month of spring, it provided us with above-average temperatures.

The mean maximum was almost 20C, nearly two degrees above the norm, while the mean minimum was above 8C and there was just one frost.

Although there was 66mm of rain, above the average for the month, it was nowhere near enough to compensate for the dry winter and earlier spring months.

However, with more than an inch of rain having already fallen in the first few days of this month, maybe the bedding plants and summer vegetables will survive and there’ll be no need for a hosepipe ban.