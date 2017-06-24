Tea, cakes and chat at couple's own Great Get Together

WHEN Rosemary and Alan Greeley heard about the Great Get Together nationwide campaign to encourage neighbours to celebrate the life of murdered MP Jo Cox, they hoped their village would organise a function.

Unfortunately, their fellow residents of Binfield Heath were so busy with other commitments that it wasn’t possible to fit in another event at the weekend. Undeterred, the couple decided to have their own little celebration with a tea party in their garden.

They invited local friends who have been so useful in the way of shopping and giving lifts during a period when their health was not at its best. Alan tells me the party was a great success with people chatting and enjoying a selection of home-made cakes.

Well done!