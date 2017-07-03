Sick of crowded trains? Try commuting to work in this

IF you are visiting the royal regatta this week, look out for this rather unusual boat.

It is an amphibious speedboat called Commuter made by Iguana Yachts.

On water, the boat can travel at up to 35 knots and when it comes out caterpillar tracks deploy in three seconds and transport you on land at 4.5mph. The boat is aimed at affluent commuters in London wanting a more comfortable and convenient way of getting to work instead of suffering overcrowded train carriages or traffic jams.

The makers say: “The smart commuter now has the option of arriving in style, comfort and total convenience in a striking, contemporary speedboat, impeccably tailored and entirely personalised.” During the regatta, the boat will be giving guests at the Fawley River Club at Fawley Court the chance to experience it. Iguana is also sponsoring Quintin Boat Club’s coxless four in the Wyfold Cup.