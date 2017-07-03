Press for champagne

Village fears parking chaos if car showroom becomes new homes
RESIDENTS and councillors have again opposed ... [more]
Monday, 03 July 2017
IT’S not your usual vending machine fare of snacks or chocolate bars.
Visitors to this year’s Henley Festival will be able to buy champagne from an automatic dispenser.
The mini bottles of Moët & Chandon will be available from machines at the Pure Heaven nightclub, priced at £18 or £20 for the rosé.
I just hope you don’t need the exact change!
03 July 2017
