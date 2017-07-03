Monday, 03 July 2017

Press for champagne

IT’S not your usual vending machine fare of snacks or chocolate bars.

Visitors to this year’s Henley Festival will be able to buy champagne from an automatic dispenser.

The mini bottles of Moët & Chandon will be available from machines at the Pure Heaven nightclub, priced at £18 or £20 for the rosé.

I just hope you don’t need the exact change!

