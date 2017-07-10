Poking fun at politics

IF you are going to the Henley Festival tonight (Friday) and like political satire, you might want to catch Andy Parsons, the bald, bearded comedian beloved by TV shows.

He says: “I have no idea what to expect. The only thing I can be certain about with my audience is that they are not Chaka Khan fans because she is on at the same time as me, although depending on the venue soundproofing it may be possible to watch me and listen to her.”

He will perform some of the sort of topical material for which is he known.

“When a constituency has elected Boris Johnson twice, and has Theresa May’s Maidenhead constituency next door, a little bit of politics is the least it deserves,” says Parsons.

“It will also be a chance to seek some fellow performer support depending how lubricated the crowd are and whether they are more Henley-on-Thames or Reading East [which went from Conservative to Labour at the election]”.

“After the last two years, it would be foolish to be predicting three years’ time but I’d be very surprised if by 2020 Theresa May doesn’t have a lot more time to spend relaxing at home in her £995 leather trousers.”

Let’s hope the Prime Minister’s not in the audience tonight!