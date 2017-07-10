Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a ... [more]
Monday, 10 July 2017
WHILE us locals understand the definitions of the regatta stations as “Berkshire” and “Buckinghamshire”, it can confuse visitors.
A photographer from New Zealand, who was at the event for the first time, said he remembers it thus: The Bucks station is the same side as Starbucks in the town centre and the Berks station is where the “berks” sit!
10 July 2017
More News:
Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say