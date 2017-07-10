Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a ... [more]
Monday, 10 July 2017
YOU had to feel sorry for Richard Phelps, who missed his son Thomas winning the Thames Challenge Cup as he was on umpire duty.
He had to deal with an appeal by the Cambridge University crew who lost to Leander Club in the Visitors’ Challenge Cup in the previous race.
Richard raced to the finish line as quickly as he could to congratulate his son only to find him “butt naked in shower”.
10 July 2017
