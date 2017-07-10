Monday, 10 July 2017

THE television cameras caught the moment that a woman dangling from the side of a boat to take a photograph with her mobile phone fell into the water.

In BT Sport’s riverside studio there was much laughter from the two experts, Olympic rowing champions James Cracknell and Sir Matthew Pinsent.

