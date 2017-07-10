Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a ... [more]
Monday, 10 July 2017
THE television cameras caught the moment that a woman dangling from the side of a boat to take a photograph with her mobile phone fell into the water.
In BT Sport’s riverside studio there was much laughter from the two experts, Olympic rowing champions James Cracknell and Sir Matthew Pinsent.
10 July 2017
More News:
Girls paddle 14 miles down Thames for African charity trip
TWO girls helped raise more than £14,000 for a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say