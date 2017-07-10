Monday, 10 July 2017

Boys over-run the boundaries

Shiplake over-run the boundaries

YOU couldn’t blame the over-exuberance of two boys from Shiplake College after watching their school eight defeat an American crew in the Princesss Elizabeth Challenge Cup on Friday evening.

They had been running along the stewards’ enclosure while cheering on their friends when they raced past officials on to stewards’ lawn, which is reserved for stewards and their guests.

The pair was soon shooed away again — much to the amusement of their friends.

