Monday, 17 July 2017

Forgetful developers

RETROSPECTIVE planning applications can often cause much aggravation to planning officers and councillors who are fans of due process.

One such example could be David and Tania Ruck Keene, from Ewelme, who have been forced to apply for listed building consent — 30 years after they carried out some work.

The couple completed remedial work in log store room in 1987 by installing a steel beam to support a small fireplace on the floor above.

Despite causing no issues for three decades South Oxfordshire District Council’s conservation officer insisted they still submit a retrospective application! 

