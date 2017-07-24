Monday, 24 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Celebrate diversity

SADLY it seems not everyone in Henley is as open-minded as our Mayor.

Councillor Kellie Hinton’s decision to hang a rainbow flag from the town hall in solidarity with London’s Pride Festival, a fortnight-long gay pride event that ended on July 9, has been widely praised on Facebook.

However she tells me one disgruntled individual, whom she has declined to name, wrote to her saying the gesture was “disgusting” and influenced by “a small minority of disgusting people”.

She says: “I replied thanking them for their feedback. I also said their response had made even clearer in my mind the need for events and ceremonies that honour and celebrate the Pride movement.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33