Celebrate diversity

SADLY it seems not everyone in Henley is as open-minded as our Mayor.

Councillor Kellie Hinton’s decision to hang a rainbow flag from the town hall in solidarity with London’s Pride Festival, a fortnight-long gay pride event that ended on July 9, has been widely praised on Facebook.

However she tells me one disgruntled individual, whom she has declined to name, wrote to her saying the gesture was “disgusting” and influenced by “a small minority of disgusting people”.

She says: “I replied thanking them for their feedback. I also said their response had made even clearer in my mind the need for events and ceremonies that honour and celebrate the Pride movement.”