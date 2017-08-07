Chamber of thrills

TELEVISION bosses seeking the next reality show hit should look no further than meetings of Henley Town Council.

At a planning committee meeting on Tuesday, a group of residents who were present to hear councillors’ verdict on their planning application stayed on until the end of proceedings.

As they filed out of the main chamber, they told members that they had been enthralled by the heated debate over an allegedly misplaced car port at a property off Meadow Road.

One remarked: “It’s more interesting than Love Island” to which Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak replied: “It’s okay, we kiss and make up afterwards!”