Monday, 07 August 2017

Warm but wet July

LAST month was the wettest July since 1920. A record 117.7mm of rain fell in Shiplake and 122mm in Reading. However, it was also warmer than usual with the average temperature up by a degree on the 30-year average for July and reaching 32C early in the month. My thanks to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, and Roger Brugge, of Reading University, for the statistics.

