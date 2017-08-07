Warm but wet July

Fight to have new school in village neighbourhood plan
SUPPORTERS of plans to relocate Goring Primary ... [more]
Monday, 07 August 2017
LAST month was the wettest July since 1920. A record 117.7mm of rain fell in Shiplake and 122mm in Reading. However, it was also warmer than usual with the average temperature up by a degree on the 30-year average for July and reaching 32C early in the month. My thanks to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, and Roger Brugge, of Reading University, for the statistics.
07 August 2017
