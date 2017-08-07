Monday, 07 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Quick to correct

IAN REISSMANN rarely misses the chance to correct one of his fellow Henley town councillors, particularly if they are a member of the opposing party.

Now it seems that council staff will face the same treatment, as town clerk Janet Wheeler found at a meeting where new stationery designs were being discussed.

She mixed up the Henley crest with the coat of arms before Cllr Reissmann put her right. Heaven forbid he should make an error…

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33