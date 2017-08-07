Quick to correct

IAN REISSMANN rarely misses the chance to correct one of his fellow Henley town councillors, particularly if they are a member of the opposing party.

Now it seems that council staff will face the same treatment, as town clerk Janet Wheeler found at a meeting where new stationery designs were being discussed.

She mixed up the Henley crest with the coat of arms before Cllr Reissmann put her right. Heaven forbid he should make an error…