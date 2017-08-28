Familiar storyline for college students

PUPILS at Shiplake College who read S.T.A.G.S., a new thriller aimed at young adults, may find it familiar.

M A Bennett’s debut novel revolves around St Aiden the Great, an old-fashioned public school where the students hark back to a time before the internet.

The use of smart phones, kindles or even the internet itself is deemed to be “savage”.

In January this newspaper exclusively revealed that Shiplake College headmaster Gregg Davies had banned the use of mobile phones during the day to relieve his students of the pressure of social media.

Our news story was followed up worldwide and Bennett, whose real name is Marina Fiorato, says she read about it just after finishing her book.

“It could have been a plot straight from S.T.A.G.S.,” she says.

The film rights to the story have already been sold, so if the makers are looking for a suitable location, perhaps they should call Mr Davies.