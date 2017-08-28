Monday, 28 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

A problem shared...

THERE is not enough car parking and the spaces that do exist cost too much.

Sound familiar? Well, for once, this is not people talking about Henley but the residents of Marlborough in Wiltshire who seem to face some similar issues to our town.

The town council is to ask residents whether it should identify in its neighbourhood plan some land outside the town centre for a new car park.

And David Dudley, who has owned a jewellers in Marlborough high street for 26 years, says he would like to see parking made free after 4pm.

Now where have I come across that…?

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33