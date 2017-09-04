Old clerk still busy

Green-fingered couple snap up most show prizes (again)
A FOUNDER member of Goring Greenfingers swept the ... [more]
Monday, 04 September 2017
FORMER Henley town clerk Mike Kennedy is keeping busy in retirement. He has started a good neighbours scheme in his home town of Iver. This involves volunteers who help people get to appointments at hospital or with their GP. Of course, there is similar scheme here in Henley, so maybe that’s where he got the idea.
04 September 2017
