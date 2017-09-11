Club's world beaters

ALTHOUGH the Polar Row in which Olympic champion and former Leander captain Alex Gregory was taking part was called off before the end, the crew still set a number of world records.

These included rowing to the most northerly latitude ever, a record which was previously held by fellow Leander member Jock Wishart.

The adventurer from Kingston set the record in 2011 as part of his Row to the Pole expedition when he reached the 1996 position of the Magnetic North Pole.

When Jock returned he presented one of his oars to Leander Club to mark his achievement. I wonder if Alex will follow suit.