Tuesday, 19 September 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Homeless but proud

READERS who remember Martin Allen, the homeless man who spent a few weeks in a shop doorway in Henley market place last year, may be interested to know he’s now living in Windsor — but is still on the streets.

The 46-year-old lived and worked in Oxford for 17 years until work dried up and, as he refused to claim state benefits, found himself homeless.

Now he is among those receiving help from the Windsor Homeless Project.

Mr Allen dislikes the word “tramp”, saying: “I don’t choose to live this way but I try to make the most of it. I don’t ask for money, I just sit there.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33