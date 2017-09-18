Homeless but proud

READERS who remember Martin Allen, the homeless man who spent a few weeks in a shop doorway in Henley market place last year, may be interested to know he’s now living in Windsor — but is still on the streets.

The 46-year-old lived and worked in Oxford for 17 years until work dried up and, as he refused to claim state benefits, found himself homeless.

Now he is among those receiving help from the Windsor Homeless Project.

Mr Allen dislikes the word “tramp”, saying: “I don’t choose to live this way but I try to make the most of it. I don’t ask for money, I just sit there.”