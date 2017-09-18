Romance and reality

FORMER X Factor star Lucie Jones, who represented the UK in this year's Eurovision Song Contest, has just got married — with a little help from Henley.

Her husband is Ethan Boroian, who was a fellow contestant on the reality TV show in 2009.

The French-Canadian proposed with a video which took him 18 months to complete and was filmed in various locations, including Paris, Chicago and here in Henley.

As another British Eurovision entrant once sang: “Congratulations.”