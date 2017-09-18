Romance and reality

HUNDREDS of people attended a car boot sale in ... [more]
Tuesday, 19 September 2017
FORMER X Factor star Lucie Jones, who represented the UK in this year's Eurovision Song Contest, has just got married — with a little help from Henley.
Her husband is Ethan Boroian, who was a fellow contestant on the reality TV show in 2009.
The French-Canadian proposed with a video which took him 18 months to complete and was filmed in various locations, including Paris, Chicago and here in Henley.
As another British Eurovision entrant once sang: “Congratulations.”
18 September 2017
Watlington get their league campaign off to winning start
WATLINGTON’S newly re-formed reserve team began ... [more]
Russell and Tong-Jones put on Sunday best
GORING’S friendly at EVERSLEY on Sunday saw two ... [more]