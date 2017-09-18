Victorian enterprise

THE landlords of the Flowing Spring pub at Playhatch are trying to make the best of it while the road outside is closed to traffic.

The A4155 Henley Road is expected to remain shut for 10 weeks while repairs are carried out.

Fearing this will hit their trade, Nick Willson and his wife Hazel Lucas have organised a Victorian night on Saturday, September 30.

The couple say: “With the road closed, we thought it would be an ideal time to appreciate the pub as it might have been over 100 years ago with no traffic and noise — just peace, tranquillity and the countryside.

“Dress up 1800s style and enjoy the frontage of our old pub. Sit on the benches under the roadside verandah which is more than 100 years old and enjoy the surroundings, imagining farm labourers relaxing with a pint of ale and the horses and carts passing.

“We will have the Curious Sounds band performing both in the bar and outdoors, playing lively Victorian-style music, and we’ll put on a special menu of hearty Victorian fayre.”

Such impressive enterprise by the couple is no surprise since the pub has been hit by flooding twice in recent years yet they still bought the freehold. Well done!