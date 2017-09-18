David's a good egg

DAVID EGGLETON is a true knight of the road. The Henley town councillor is often in his van as he runs a house clearance business and always stops to help when he come across an accident.

A few weeks ago he helped police officers to direct traffic following a crash in Reading Road in Shiplake in which a car overturned.

He did the same in October 2015, when he came across a crash between a motorbike and a car on the A4130 at Bix.

The month before, he carried out two good deeds in one day when he helped a pensioner who fell off her bike in Reading, then rescued a young woman from her car after a crash on the A4155 near Playhatch.

He says: “I’ll always stop and help if I’m needed instead of just driving past and assuming someone else will do it.

“When I helped at the crash in Playhatch, the paramedic who turned up was the same one who’d come for the lady on her bike earlier that day. He said I had to be either a guardian angel or the Grim Reaper!”