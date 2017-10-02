Councillor recommends "safety first"

NOT everyone was impressed when town councillor David Eggleton took matters into his own hands when he trimmed a hedge in Henley himself claiming his requests to have it cut was ignored.

Fellow town councillor and former county councillor David Nimmo Smith claimed the picture of Cllr Eggleton in last week’s Henley Standard copied one he had done 10 years earlier.

He made the remark on Twitter, adding: “He should have worn gloves and safety glasses. Should set an example.”