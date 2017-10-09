Not playing

Monday, 09 October 2017

FORMER England cricket captain Michael Vaughan is now a BBC pundit who often opines on the sport.

Yet when he attended Henley Cricket Club’s sports dinner on Saturday night, he told me, before even being asked about the Ben Stokes controversy: “I’m not going to discuss ‘the issue’.”

Only when it suits, eh Michael? That’s not cricket.

