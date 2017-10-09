Wet, warm summer

AFTER the dry spring, the summer months were warmer and wetter than normal.

July was one of the wettest since 1920, while August and September both had above average rainfall. The totals for these three months were 117mm, 61mm and 68mm respectively. Temperatures ranged between 2C and 32C.

This meant a very successful growing season for flowers, fruit and vegetables but, alas, that is now almost at the end as we move into autumn.

My thanks once again to Denis Gilbert, from Shiplake, for the statistics.