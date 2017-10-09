Monday, 09 October 2017

Visitor likes tinkle

THE public lavatories in the car park by Henley station have impressed at least one visitor.

The man from Reading was both amused and impressed by the fact that classical music is played over a loudspeaker in the facilities, which were refurbished by South Oxfordshire District Council less than two years ago.

He tells me: “I wound up relieving myself to the strains of Strauss’s Blue Danube, which gave the proceedings a much more dignified air than usual.

“I’ve never come across that where I live but the borough council should give it some thought.”

As locals will know, however, the toilets do have a regular habit of being out of order.

