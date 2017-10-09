Brave James's sisters do their bit for charity

IF you liked our heartwarming front page story two weeks ago about James Marsh, the four-year-old boy who is is nearing the end of his long treatment for leukaemia, you may by interested to know his family have been supporting the charity Bloodwise.

James’s twin sisters, Isabella and Finley, seven, raised almost £1,000 by holding a cake sale at Caversham Primary School, which all three children attend, as well as giving interviews to magazines in exchange for donations. Their mother Nicole says: “The girls said they wanted to help and I said it was enough for them to be supporting James but they wanted to do more.

“The school was very encouraging and let them give a presentation before the cake sale.

“It’s impressive considering how young the girls are. They’ve always been caring but I think this has really brought out their empathic side. They’re very close and have looked after James when he has felt unwell.” Nicole, who is married to accountant John and also has a two-year-old son, Adam, adds: “We’re going to carry on supporting Bloodwise as blood cancers are the most common type in children and more research is needed.

“People see the survival rates improving, which is great, but aren’t always aware that the treatments are pretty rough. It would be nice to have a cure without such horrible side- effects.”

For more information or to donate, visit www.bloodwise.org